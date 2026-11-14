Brookfield’s furniture and retail scene is busy right now, and a couple of big names are hiring. If you like talking with people and don’t mind a retail schedule, these are worth a look.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses Location: Brookfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Unlimited earning potential: $65,000–$100,000+ annually, plus $5,000 performance-based bonus opportunity

Help customers design rooms they love while earning commission in a family-owned company. Comes with 6 weeks of paid training, health benefits, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, store discount, and a strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Brookfield, CT

Type: Full-time, in-store

Salary: Expected first-year earnings: $45,000–$75,000, hourly advance against uncapped commissions; higher hourly rate when serving as Keyholder

Lead the showroom experience, support the team, and guide customers through a low-pressure, honest sales process. Offers medical, dental, vision, paid time off (including your birthday), 401(k) with company match, life insurance, tuition help, and employee discounts from day one.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.