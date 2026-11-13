📅 PreACT exam scheduled for RBHS juniors

Riverside Brookfield High School has scheduled the PreACT Exam for juniors on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

The test will take place in the Field House at Riverside Brookfield High School, 160 Ridgewood Road, Riverside, IL 60546.

If you’re a junior or a parent/guardian of a junior, mark your calendar and plan for students to arrive on time and be ready to test during the full 3.5-hour window.