undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Riverside
📅 PreACT exam for RBHS juniors on Nov. 18, 2026
10 days ago
📅 PreACT exam scheduled for RBHS juniors
Riverside Brookfield High School has scheduled the PreACT Exam for juniors on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM.
The test will take place in the Field House at Riverside Brookfield High School, 160 Ridgewood Road, Riverside, IL 60546.
If you’re a junior or a parent/guardian of a junior, mark your calendar and plan for students to arrive on time and be ready to test during the full 3.5-hour window.
More Info: PreACT Exam for Juniors | Riverside Brookfield Hig...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.