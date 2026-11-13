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📅 RBHS boys varsity bowling vs West Aurora on Nov 19
3 days ago
📅 RBHS Boys Varsity Bowling vs. West Aurora
Come cheer on the Riverside Brookfield High School boys varsity bowling team as they take on West Aurora.
- What: Boys Varsity Bowling Game vs. West Aurora
- When: November 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM
- Where: Lyons Bowlero (HOME match)
Students, families, and fans are welcome to come out and support the Bulldogs.
For more details about the event, visit: https://schools.snap.app/RBHS/event/68596
More Info: Bowling-V Boys - VS West Aurora (Game) | Riverside...
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