🛒 Brookfield, CT Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Brookfield’s retail scene is busy right now, especially in furniture and in‑store demos. If you like talking with people and being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CROSSMARK (Product Connections, part of Acosta Group)

CROSSMARK (Product Connections, part of Acosta Group) Location: Brookfield, CT

Type: Part-time / Internship (up to ~25 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00/hour

In-store food and product demo role where you prep samples, talk with shoppers, and show off new items. Good fit if you’re outgoing, can stand and walk most of your shift, and are comfortable using small kitchen appliances and basic computer tools.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Brookfield, CT

Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: Hourly advance plus uncapped commission; typical first-year earnings $45,000–$75,000

Lead the showroom experience, help customers furnish their homes, and support the sales team. Great if you enjoy sales, building relationships, and want strong benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and day-one employee discounts.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Location: Brookfield, CT

Type: Full-time, management

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role running customer service for a busy furniture store—hiring and coaching staff, handling escalated issues, and partnering with sales and operations. Best for someone with 3+ years of customer service or retail management and open availability for nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.