Brookesmith is a handy home base right now if you’re open to locum work across Texas. These roles are all with LocumTenens.com, so you get support on travel, credentialing, and logistics.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

LocumTenens.com Location: Based in Brookesmith, TX , covering a community hospital in Lufkin, TX

Based in , covering a community hospital in Type: Full-time locum , inpatient, 24‑hour call (7:00 AM–7:00 AM)

, inpatient, (7:00 AM–7:00 AM) Dates: 12/18 – 1/6

You’ll handle general neurology consults, stroke management, and code strokes, with about 5–6 new consults per day plus follow‑ups. Hospitalists do the admits, you focus on consults and rapid EEG interpretation, supported by general and ICU nursing.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

LocumTenens.com Location: Based in Brookesmith, TX , covering a full‑service hospital in Eagle Pass, TX

Based in , covering a full‑service hospital in Type: Full-time locum , ER, day & night 12‑hour shifts (11:00 AM–11:00 PM)

, ER, (11:00 AM–11:00 PM) Dates: ASAP – Ongoing

Work in a 14‑bed ED with 4 fast‑track beds, seeing a mix of high‑acuity and lower‑acuity cases across all ages. No call, but board certification and prescriptive authority are required, and you’ll perform emergency procedures as needed.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

LocumTenens.com Location: Based in Brookesmith, TX , covering an outpatient cancer center in Abilene, TX

Based in , covering an outpatient cancer center in Type: Full-time locum , clinic days only

, clinic days only Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM , no call

, Start: January – Ongoing

Daytime clinic‑only oncology with adult patients, working alongside other Hem/Onc physicians and full support staff. You’ll use EPIC EMR, manage treatment plans, and need board certification in Medical Oncology; credentialing is about 30 days.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full details, and get your CV in early so credentialing doesn’t slow you down.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.