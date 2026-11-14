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Bronxville
📢 Donate to Bronxville Thanksgiving food drive by Nov. 18
11 days ago
📢 Thanksgiving food drive in Bronxville through Nov. 18
The Junior League of Bronxville, in partnership with Feeding Westchester, is running its annual Food Pantry Turkey Drive to help local families in need this Thanksgiving.
You can donate items like stuffing mix, cornbread mix, gravy, and juice.
Bring your donations to:
- Village Hall, 200 Pondfield Road
- Collection boxes are outside the front entrance
- Donations accepted now through Friday, November 18
If you’re able, this is a simple way to share some holiday kindness with neighbors who could use a little extra help.
More Info: Bronxville, NY: Thanksgiving Food Drive through No...
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