📢 Bronxville High musicians honored at Area All-State festival

📢 Bronxville students shine at Area All-State music festival

A group of talented Bronxville High School musicians were chosen to perform in the prestigious NYSSMA Area All-State Festival on Oct. 24 at New Rochelle High School.

Students selected:

Area All-State Band : Sean Spillane (tuba) , Ella Brinster (French horn) , Catherine Dorr (oboe)

: , , Area All-State Orchestra: Abigail Fong (violin), Alexander Cebenoyan (violin), Ava Toolan (violin), Camille Gautier (viola), Charlotte Davis (cello), Graham Toolan (cello), Charlotte Dorr (harp), Zachary Deichert (violin)

Band director and music department chair Uma Karkala shared that this honor recognizes the students’ musical excellence, dedication, and hard work, and that the school is very proud of their accomplishments and how they represent Bronxville through music.