Broken Arrow’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travelers and locals. Here are a few stand-out roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Broken Arrow, OK (Long Term Acute Care facility)

(Long Term Acute Care facility) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts Pay: $2,162 – $2,339 per week (estimate; includes taxable + stipends)

(estimate; includes taxable + stipends) Highlights: Great fit if you’re a CCC-SLP with at least 1 year of experience and an Oklahoma license. You’ll manage day-to-day SLP services in an LTAC setting, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses from day one.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Broken Arrow, OK (Long Term Acute Care facility)

(Long Term Acute Care facility) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts Pay: $2,042 – $2,459 per week (estimate; includes taxable + stipends)

(estimate; includes taxable + stipends) Highlights: Another LTAC SLP-CCC contract with similar duties but a slightly higher top-end weekly rate. Includes full benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses, plus the option to extend if it’s a good fit.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts Pay: $2,681 per week

Highlights: High-paying SLP travel role with a steady daytime schedule. Ideal if you want to maximize weekly income while gaining experience in a new clinical environment.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Broken Arrow, Owasso, Bartlesville & Sapulpa, OK

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:30 AM – 7:30 PM (hours vary) + rotating weekends

Monday–Friday, (hours vary) + rotating weekends Pay: Not listed; includes $1.00/hr float incentive + mileage reimbursement

Not listed; includes Highlights: Great for someone with 6+ months phlebotomy experience who likes variety and driving. You’ll draw blood, handle specimens, and support multiple clinics, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO/FTO, tuition reimbursement, and ESPP if you’re 20+ hours/week.

Employer: Brighter Strides ABA Therapy

Location: Broken Arrow, OK (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Part-time (with full-time, hybrid & virtual options mentioned)

(with options mentioned) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Work with children with Autism Spectrum Disorder using ABA, with a focus on flexibility, collaboration, and clinical quality. Good option if you want a manageable caseload, work-life balance, and room to grow in a supportive ABA practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can match you with similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.