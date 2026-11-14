Broken Arrow retail is busy right now—big chains are hiring and flexible shifts are common. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Acosta Group

Acosta Group Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hour

You’ll stock and straighten shelves at Walmart, set up signs and displays, and be the main contact for store leaders. Flexible daytime schedule (no evenings) and health plan options even for part-time.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Shop in-store for online orders using the Instacart app, focus on fresh, high-quality items, and help customers with questions. Comes with store discount, flexible schedules, and access to DailyPay so you can get your earnings faster.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Run the photo department, take passport photos, handle online and pickup orders, and help at the registers. Good fit if you like tech, staying organized, and talking with customers all day.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Likely Full-time (key holder role)

Likely (key holder role) Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Key holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory, and coach team members. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and employee discount with a 30-hour work week.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh on your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.