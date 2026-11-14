Broken Arrow has a nice mix of driving work right now, from local pizza runs to big‑rig flatbeds and heavy equipment on job sites. If you like being on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: System Transport

System Transport Location: Broken Arrow, OK (regional & OTR routes)

(regional & OTR routes) Type: Internship / Entry CDL-A

Salary: $46,984 – $114,350/year*** (about **$903 – $2,199/week , $0.48–$0.79/mile )

, ) Deadline: 11/30/2026

Flatbed CDL‑A role with strong pay, a $1,800 transition package (includes $1,000 orientation pay), late‑model trucks, and full benefits + 401(k) match + PTO. Regional and OTR options; must be able to handle physical flatbed work and meet safety and experience requirements.

Employer: Hoogland Restaurant Group (Marco’s Pizza)

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Full-time (also offers part-time/seasonal scheduling)

(also offers part-time/seasonal scheduling) Pay: Hourly + tips, drivers can make up to $25/hour (location dependent)

Drive your own car, listen to music, and deliver pizzas while earning hourly pay plus tips and mileage paid daily. Full‑time staff can get medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k) with match, free meals, and chances to move up as they open more stores.

Employer: Zeeco, Inc.

Location: Broken Arrow, OK (travel to project sites required)

(travel to project sites required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate dozers, loaders, excavators, dump trucks, and more on civil earthwork projects, using GPS machine control and working closely with site leadership. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, like outdoor work, and want to grow with a company that partners with major industry players.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.