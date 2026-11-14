📅 Centennial Middle School Choir Concert in Broken Arrow

Enjoy an evening of music from the Centennial Middle School Choir on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

The concert will be held at Kirkland Theatre, 808 East College Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74012.

This event is listed under Vocal Music and is part of Broken Arrow Public Schools Fine Arts programming.

If you have questions about Fine Arts events, you can contact the Broken Arrow Public Schools Fine Arts Department at 918.259.8553 or visit them at 1901 E. Albany Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74012.