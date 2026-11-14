Broken Arrow’s food scene is busy right now, from concerts at the amphitheater to drive‑ins and bakeries. If you like fast pace, friendly people, and flexible hours, these local spots are hiring.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the grill, make drinks, and help guests customize their orders. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and chances to move up make this a solid first job or side gig (must be 16+).

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (flat hourly, no tips)

Serve residents in an elegant, restaurant-style dining room with no late nights and steady hours. Full-time staff can access medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and regular raises.

Employer: Braum's

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Listed as Internship (Assistant Manager role)

Listed as Internship (Assistant Manager role) Pay: $17.50–$18.00/hr (about $52,000–$55,000/year)

Run day-shift operations (about 5:30 am–3:00 pm, ~45 hrs/week), lead the crew, and help manage inventory and sales. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and product discounts; requires 2+ years retail management, 21+, and a driver’s license.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Next Level

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Part-time / Full-time

Pay: Starts at $10/hr, up to $13/hr with full station training

Make pizzas, take orders, and help customers in a busy store (must be 16+). Enjoy flexible scheduling, 50% off meals, and a path into management training after one year.

Employer: ReadyOn

Location: Regent Bank Amphitheater, Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Part-time / Seasonal, Hourly

Salary: Not listed

Serve drinks and help with premium club service at a 12,500-seat music venue. This role is hands-on—stocking, bussing, tapping kegs, and giving guests a five-star, white-glove experience; must be 21+ with alcohol and food safety certifications.

Employer: ReadyOn

Location: Regent Bank Amphitheater, Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Part-time / Seasonal, Hourly

Salary: Not listed

Prep and serve classic concession food at concerts and events. Great if you like fast-paced, high-volume work and being in the middle of the action; must be 18+ and able to stand, lift up to 25 lbs, and follow food safety rules.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bake cakes Monday–Friday (no late nights) in a fun, casual shop—T-shirts and sneakers welcome. Perks include 401(k) matching, free snacks, employee discounts, free uniforms, and on-the-job training.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.