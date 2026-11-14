⚠️ Broken Arrow City Council to weigh drainage, zoning, and data center rules

The Broken Arrow City Council will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:30 PM in the Council Chambers, 220 South 1st Street, Broken Arrow, OK.

On the agenda:



Multiple drainage bond items, including closing or funding projects in Swan Lake, Turtle Creek, Oak Crest 4th, Jasper & 7th, Rushbrooke, Cedar Ridge Estates, Covington Creek, Shenandoah Valley, Dallas & 4th, and Bristol Ponds .

items, including closing or funding projects in .

Rezoning requests for Fears Addition (to Downtown Fringe) and Felkins-Tims Sportsplex (to Commercial Heavy).

for (to Downtown Fringe) and (to Commercial Heavy).

A proposed lane closure on the 23rd Street bridge between Albany St and Omaha St (presentation only).

between (presentation only).

Possible purchase of three new fire trucks and a resolution to extend the temporary moratorium on certain data center development applications for up to six more months.



If you want to speak, fill out a Request to Speak form from the City Clerk’s table or entrance before the meeting starts. For disability accommodations, contact the City Clerk at 918-259-2400 ext. 2110.