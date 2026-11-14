undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Broken Arrow
⚠️ Nov. 16 Broken Arrow Council to review drainage, zoning, data centers
12 days ago
⚠️ Broken Arrow City Council to weigh drainage, zoning, and data center rules
The Broken Arrow City Council will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:30 PM in the Council Chambers, 220 South 1st Street, Broken Arrow, OK.
On the agenda:
- Multiple drainage bond items, including closing or funding projects in Swan Lake, Turtle Creek, Oak Crest 4th, Jasper & 7th, Rushbrooke, Cedar Ridge Estates, Covington Creek, Shenandoah Valley, Dallas & 4th, and Bristol Ponds.
- Rezoning requests for Fears Addition (to Downtown Fringe) and Felkins-Tims Sportsplex (to Commercial Heavy).
- A proposed lane closure on the 23rd Street bridge between Albany St and Omaha St (presentation only).
- Possible purchase of three new fire trucks and a resolution to extend the temporary moratorium on certain data center development applications for up to six more months.
If you want to speak, fill out a Request to Speak form from the City Clerk’s table or entrance before the meeting starts. For disability accommodations, contact the City Clerk at 918-259-2400 ext. 2110.
More Info: Agenda - Broken Arrow City Council - 11/16/2026
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.