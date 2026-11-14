Broken Arrow has a steady need for people who can keep stores, sites, and neighbors safe. Here are a few solid public safety roles hiring now.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: Broken Arrow, OK (2200 East Hillside Dr, 74012)

Type: Regular Part-Time

Pay: $12.00 per hour

Stand at the front of the store, greet every shopper, and help cut down on theft so the store stays safe and welcoming. Good fit if you like people, can stay alert on your feet, and want flexible hours, an employee discount, and access to benefits based on hours worked.

Employer: DEFCON PROTECTION SERVICES

DEFCON PROTECTION SERVICES Location: Broken Arrow, OK (in-person)

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Schedule: Thurs–Sun, roughly 3:00 PM–11:45 PM

Provide armed security for residential and commercial sites, checking IDs and deterring theft, robbery, loitering, and trespassing. You must have an Armed CLEET Security License, and prior law enforcement, military, or security experience is preferred.

Employer: Solar Turbines (Caterpillar Inc.)

Location: Broken Arrow, OK (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-Time

Salary Range: $89,210 – $133,810 (target range $89,210 – $111,510)

Lead site security operations at a major manufacturing facility, including badge access, CCTV review, incident reporting, drills, and vendor staffing. This role works closely with IT, EHS, law enforcement, and federal agencies, and comes with a full Caterpillar benefits package and career development opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.