Broken Arrow’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in local senior care and home health plus high‑paying travel contracts. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Travel, Internship (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , day shift)

(13 weeks, , day shift) Pay: $2,371 per week (with tax-free stipend portion to be confirmed)

Work as a Speech Language Pathologist in a long-term acute care setting with an RN-founded, nationwide staffing company. Good fit if you like short-term contracts, steady hours, and want to build travel therapy experience.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Travel, Internship (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , day shift)

(13 weeks, , day shift) Pay: $2,664 per week

Travel Physical Therapist role with full-time hours and daytime shifts. Great if you want strong weekly pay while gaining experience in different care settings.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Full-time, Home Health

Pay: Not listed

Serve patients in their homes under the direction of a PT, helping them improve mobility and daily function. Enhabit highlights generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and education support, ideal if you want stability and growth in home health.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Full-time (overnight 10p–6a)

Pay: Base pay range not listed (depends on skills/experience)

Overnight Certified Medication Aide role in a large senior living company recognized by Newsweek for workplace diversity. Offers a full benefits package, PTO for full-time, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and clear paths to advance into roles like Resident Care Coordinator or Nurse.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.