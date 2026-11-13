undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Broken Arrow Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Broken Arrow has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, cars, and guest spaces in top shape.
Here are a few worth a look:
Maintenance Supervisor - UniFirst
- Employer: UniFirst Corporation
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the maintenance team at a busy industrial facility, keeping equipment running and handling preventive maintenance, repairs, and safety. Monday–Friday schedule with some overtime, plus on-the-job training and room to grow if you like managing people and solving mechanical/electrical problems.
Porter
- Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass (The Boyd Group LLC)
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Type: Internship
- Salary: $15–$18 per hour, plus possible bonus
Help keep the shop, office, and customer vehicles clean and organized at a well-known collision repair center. This is a good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like staying active on your feet, and want solid benefits starting day one.
Hotel Housekeeper [596]
- Employer: Daryon Hotels International LLC
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK (in person)
- Type: Not listed
- Salary: From $12.00 per hour
Keep guest rooms and hotel common areas spotless by cleaning, sanitizing, and restocking spaces throughout the property. Great if you like fast-paced work, staying active, and making a direct impact on guest comfort.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.