Broken Arrow has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, cars, and guest spaces in top shape.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team at a busy industrial facility, keeping equipment running and handling preventive maintenance, repairs, and safety. Monday–Friday schedule with some overtime, plus on-the-job training and room to grow if you like managing people and solving mechanical/electrical problems.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass (The Boyd Group LLC)

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Internship

Salary: $15–$18 per hour, plus possible bonus

Help keep the shop, office, and customer vehicles clean and organized at a well-known collision repair center. This is a good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like staying active on your feet, and want solid benefits starting day one.

Employer: Daryon Hotels International LLC

Location: Broken Arrow, OK (in person)

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: From $12.00 per hour

Keep guest rooms and hotel common areas spotless by cleaning, sanitizing, and restocking spaces throughout the property. Great if you like fast-paced work, staying active, and making a direct impact on guest comfort.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.