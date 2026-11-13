Broken Arrow has some solid office jobs open right now, from healthcare front desk to corporate admin support. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Enerflex Ltd.

Enerflex Ltd. Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow, OK Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle official project documents for a global energy company—collecting, tracking, and organizing records from start to finish. Great fit if you have 2–4 years in document control, strong Microsoft/EDMS skills, and like detailed, process-driven work with clear procedures.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow, OK Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits available; see posting)

Office support role inside FedEx operations—mix of clerical work, data entry, reports, and customer service. Good for someone with basic office skills, comfort with Microsoft Office, and the ability to juggle tasks in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Emerson Orthodontics

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow, OK Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $15–$19 per hour

Be the friendly face at a busy orthodontic office—greeting patients, managing check-in/check-out, and scheduling. Monday–Thursday days plus one short Friday a month, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and no travel between offices.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.