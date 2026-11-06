🏭 Broken Arrow Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Broken Arrow’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level inspection to engineering leadership. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: AMETEK

AMETEK Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $45,000 – $55,000/year (USD)

This role inspects parts and raw materials to keep product quality on track, using precision tools and managing a nonconformance database. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of inspection experience and like detailed, process-driven work.

Employer: Solar Turbines (Caterpillar)

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00 – $36.00/hour (USD)

You’ll inspect critical turbine engine components using calipers, micrometers, gages, and more, with detailed documentation. Great for folks with 1–3 years in QA/mechanical inspection who want strong benefits and growth inside a global manufacturer.

Employer: Solar Turbines (Caterpillar)

Location: Broken Arrow, OK (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,360 – $108,540/year (USD)

Lead process planning and NC programming for turbine and compressor parts using Siemens NX and other tools. Ideal if you have a technical degree, CAD/CAM and machining background, and like working closely with the shop floor.

Employer: CSI Aerospace (Heico)

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu 5:00 pm–3:30 am, Fri as needed)

Salary not listed. You’ll supervise a production team, manage schedules, quality, safety, and training in an aerospace repair environment. Good match if you have 2+ years supervising in production and are comfortable with night hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.