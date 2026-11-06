🛒 Broken Arrow Retail Roundup: Several Local Customer Service Jobs

Broken Arrow’s retail scene is busy right now, with big chains and local favorites hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

This front-end role is all about fast, friendly checkout and helping customers leave happy. Lowe’s offers health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to learn new trade skills.

Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Full Time – Cashier – Opening

Employer: Brookshire Grocery Company (Reasor’s banner)

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll keep the meat and seafood cases stocked, fresh, and looking great while helping shoppers with questions and orders. BGC highlights medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with company contribution, employee discounts, scholarships, and access to a 205-acre outdoor recreation area.

Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Market Clerk

Employer: Excel Fitness

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Type: Part-time, weekday mornings

Pay: $10.00 – $13.39 per hour

Despite the title, this reads like a Member Services / front desk role: you’re the first point of contact, helping members in person, by phone, and by email with account questions. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule, good for someone wanting steady daytime hours.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #3508

Location: 1770 S Elm Pl, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Shifts: Overnight

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour, plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

You’ll unload trucks and stock freight, mostly in the backroom, with lifting over 50 lbs and possible forklift use. Walmart offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, parental leave, and free “Live Better U” education programs for both full- and part-time staff.

If something here fits your schedule and energy level, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.