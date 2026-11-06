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🛒 Broken Arrow Retail Roundup: Several Local Customer Service Jobs
Broken Arrow’s retail scene is busy right now, with big chains and local favorites hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Full Time – Cashier (Opening Shift)
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)
This front-end role is all about fast, friendly checkout and helping customers leave happy. Lowe’s offers health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to learn new trade skills.
Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Full Time – Cashier – Opening
Market Clerk
- Employer: Brookshire Grocery Company (Reasor’s banner)
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll keep the meat and seafood cases stocked, fresh, and looking great while helping shoppers with questions and orders. BGC highlights medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with company contribution, employee discounts, scholarships, and access to a 205-acre outdoor recreation area.
Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Market Clerk
Cleaner: 8am–1pm M–F
- Employer: Excel Fitness
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Type: Part-time, weekday mornings
- Pay: $10.00 – $13.39 per hour
Despite the title, this reads like a Member Services / front desk role: you’re the first point of contact, helping members in person, by phone, and by email with account questions. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule, good for someone wanting steady daytime hours.
Stocking Team Associate (Overnight)
- Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #3508
- Location: 1770 S Elm Pl, Broken Arrow, OK 74012
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Shifts: Overnight
- Pay: $14 – $27 per hour, plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives
You’ll unload trucks and stock freight, mostly in the backroom, with lifting over 50 lbs and possible forklift use. Walmart offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, parental leave, and free “Live Better U” education programs for both full- and part-time staff.
If something here fits your schedule and energy level, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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