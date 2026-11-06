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🏥 Broken Arrow Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Broken Arrow’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you want to grow your career close to home.
Pharmacy Manager
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $65.00 – $81.00 per hour + bonus eligibility
- Application window closes: 02/28/2027
Lead a retail pharmacy team and help patients manage their medications and chronic conditions. You’ll need an active Pharmacy License, immunization certification, and a BS in Pharmacy or PharmD, and you’ll get a strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.
Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so the details above cover both postings.
Occupational Therapy Assistant
- Employer: Encompass Health
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support patients in inpatient rehab as they work toward independence and better quality of life. Encompass Health offers benefits from day one, including medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition help, 401(k) match, and stock purchase plans; you’ll need a current OTA license/certification and BLS (CPR).
Certified Nursing Assistant 2p–10p
- Employer: Aspen Health and Rehab
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK 74012
- Type: Full-time, 2pm–10pm Monday–Friday
- Pay: $16.25 per hour
Hands-on CNA role in long-term and skilled nursing with a max resident load of 18 and supplies provided on the unit. You’ll use lifts, assist with daily living, take vitals, and chart in Point Click Care; must have an active CNA license, be okay with the fixed 2p–10p schedule, and you’ll get health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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