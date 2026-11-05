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🍽️ Broken Arrow Food Jobs: Multiple Flexible Hospitality Roles
Broken Arrow’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like working with people, there are some solid options here with flexible hours and room to grow.
Team Member – TSG Restaurants
- Employer: TSG Restaurants
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Type: Full-time (Hourly)
- Pay: $9.00 – $15.50 per hour
Fun, fast casual spot with jeans-and-t‑shirt dress code, no greasy fryers, and same-day pay. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, performance pay, and meal discounts for eligible team members.
Hotel Night Auditor – SJS Hospitality LLC
- Employer: SJS Hospitality LLC
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 11 PM – 7 AM, Sunday–Thursday
- Pay: From $16.00 per hour
Overnight hotel role handling front desk check-ins, guest support, and nightly reports so the hotel is ready for the next day. Includes health, dental, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts for those who like quiet, late-night shifts.
Restaurant Crew Member & Delivery Driver – Mazzio’s (N. Aspen #144)
- Employer: Mazzio’s
- Location: 611 N Aspen, Broken Arrow, OK 74012
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
Local pizza spot hiring delivery drivers, cooks/prep, and front counter crew. Drivers get daily cash from tips and delivery reimbursements, and all roles offer a fast-paced, team-focused environment with flexible schedules and chances to move up.
If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, read the full details, and apply soon—good food jobs in town tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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