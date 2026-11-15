📅 Virtual author talk with Joel Burcat on Zoom

Join Brockton Public Library on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM for a virtual author talk with writer Joel Burcat about his new book “Whiz Kid.”

Burcat is the author of six previous novels and has co-edited books on environmental, gas, and oil law in Pennsylvania. His new novel “Whiz Kid” is set in 1950 Philadelphia and follows Ben Green, a young Jewish Navy veteran and aspiring writer, as he wrestles with ambition, identity, love, resilience, prejudice, and family obligations.

The event will be held online via Zoom.

For more details about Joel Burcat and his books, visit his website (linked from the library’s event page).