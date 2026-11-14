Brockton’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Old Colony YMCA (OCES program)

Old Colony YMCA (OCES program) Location: Brockton, MA (serving Braintree, Quincy, Weymouth meal sites)

(serving meal sites) Type: Full-time (35 hours/week, Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Help run food service at Meals on Wheels sites that serve older adults and people with disabilities. Good fit if you’re caring, organized, have a driver’s license, and want steady weekday hours, strong benefits, and a role that feels meaningful.

Employer: Wendy’s

Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole restaurant operation: people, service, and profit. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and free/discounted meals, plus leadership training and room to grow if you have 3+ years leading teams in a fast-paced setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and may link to other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.