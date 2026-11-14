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🍽️ Several Brockton Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now
Brockton’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.
Meals on Wheels Site Manager – South Shore
- Employer: Old Colony YMCA (OCES program)
- Location: Brockton, MA (serving Braintree, Quincy, Weymouth meal sites)
- Type: Full-time (35 hours/week, Mon–Fri)
- Salary: Not listed
Help run food service at Meals on Wheels sites that serve older adults and people with disabilities. Good fit if you’re caring, organized, have a driver’s license, and want steady weekday hours, strong benefits, and a role that feels meaningful.
General Manager
- Employer: Wendy’s
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole restaurant operation: people, service, and profit. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and free/discounted meals, plus leadership training and room to grow if you have 3+ years leading teams in a fast-paced setting.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and may link to other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.