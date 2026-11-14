Brockton has a nice mix of customer-facing roles right now, from big-box retail to banking and pet care. Good options here if you like helping people (or pets) and want steady hours.

Employer: Visionworks of America

Visionworks of America Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.43 – $38.43 per hour

This is a licensed optician leadership role where you support the General Manager, coach the team, and keep the store running smoothly. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) and bonus potential.

Employer: Rockland Trust

Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary range not listed

Frontline banking role greeting customers, handling deposits/withdrawals, and learning the ropes of branch banking. Good fit if you like people, want strong training, and care about community-focused work with solid benefits.

Employer: JM Pet Resort & Veterinary Clinic

Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 – $28 per hour

Lead the front desk and client service team at a busy pet resort and vet clinic—mix of people leadership and hands-on help with pet parents. Great if you love animals, have daycare/resort or pet industry experience, and want benefits plus PTO.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Internship / Entry-level crew

Pay: $15.50 – $20.77 per hour

Flexible, entry-level store role handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and some food service. Training is provided, and there’s room to grow, with benefits like PTO (if eligible), 401(k), tuition help, and holiday premium pay.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $21.10 per hour

Help customers plan flooring projects, answer product questions, and manage orders from estimate to installation. Includes bonus opportunities, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $21.10 per hour

Customer-facing sales role focused on doors, windows, and other millwork projects. You’ll be the go-to expert for project planning and installs, with the same strong Lowe’s benefits and growth paths as the flooring role.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.