Brockton has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially if you’ve managed teams, budgets, or complex operations. These are solid options if you’re ready for the next step in your management career.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Brockton, MA (projects across MA/CT)

(projects across MA/CT) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,100–$149,000/year + potential incentive

Lead high‑risk, large gas infrastructure projects, from planning through construction, in a highly regulated environment. You’ll manage cross‑functional teams, handle permits and regulators, present to senior leadership, and mentor junior PMs; must be able to travel in MA/CT and work emergency restoration when needed. Note: Eversource does not provide visa sponsorship for this role.

Employer: Ascentria Care Alliance

Location: Brockton, MA (multi-site)

Type: Full-time (executive leadership)

Full-time (executive leadership) Salary: Not listed

Executive‑level role leading human services programs, people, and budgets across multiple sites. You’ll drive strategy, oversee compliance and quality, manage contracts and funding, and lead change while keeping community impact and outcomes front and center; Master’s degree and 10+ years of progressive management required.

Employer: Fiber Hire (recruiting for a skilled nursing facility)

(recruiting for a skilled nursing facility) Location: Brockton, MA 02302

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Run the day‑to‑day operations of a skilled nursing and long‑term care facility, leading department heads and staff while ensuring high‑quality, resident‑centered care. You’ll manage budgets, compliance, surveys, and staff development; MA Nursing Home Administrator license and several years of leadership in long‑term care are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.