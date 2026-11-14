Brockton has some solid driving jobs right now, with steady hours and benefits for folks who like being on the road but still sleeping in their own bed.

Here are a few good options hiring in and around Brockton, MA:

Employer: Core & Main

Core & Main Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.26 – $24.34 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of warehouse and driving, home in time for dinner, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help). Forklift, warehouse, or delivery experience is a plus but not listed as required.

Employer: Dashtribution Logistics

Dashtribution Logistics Location: Brockton, MA (reports to Middleborough, MA)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $24.50 per hour + $300 bonus after 8 months

+ after 8 months Why it’s worth a look: Higher hourly pay, company vehicle provided for routes, and solid benefits (health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement). Good fit if you like working independently and staying active.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Steady local routes delivering auto parts, plus chances to help in the store. Offers paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, and medical/dental/vision with career growth in a big, stable company.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.