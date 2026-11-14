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Brockton
🚌 Several Brockton Transportation Jobs Paying Up to $24.50/hr
12 days ago
Brockton has some solid driving jobs right now, with steady hours and benefits for folks who like being on the road but still sleeping in their own bed.
Here are a few good options hiring in and around Brockton, MA:
Delivery Driver (Non‑CDL)
- Employer: Core & Main
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.26 – $24.34 per hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of warehouse and driving, home in time for dinner, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help). Forklift, warehouse, or delivery experience is a plus but not listed as required.
Delivery Associate / Driver – $300 Incentive
- Employer: Dashtribution Logistics
- Location: Brockton, MA (reports to Middleborough, MA)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.50 per hour + $300 bonus after 8 months
- Why it’s worth a look: Higher hourly pay, company vehicle provided for routes, and solid benefits (health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement). Good fit if you like working independently and staying active.
Delivery Specialist
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady local routes delivering auto parts, plus chances to help in the store. Offers paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, and medical/dental/vision with career growth in a big, stable company.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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