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🏥 Brockton, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Brockton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level patient care to advanced clinical roles. If you’re in medicine or looking to break in, there’s likely something here that fits your skills.
Orthopedic Surgeon – Sports Medicine
- Employer: Signature Healthcare
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Join a fellowship-trained sports medicine team with a strong program, 1:5 trauma call, and collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Great fit if you want community-based practice with access to Boston-level resources.
Breast Imaging Radiologist
- Employer: Signature Healthcare
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed); sign-on & relocation bonuses
Full-time breast imager role reading mammo, breast US, MRI, and doing procedures, with a supportive 9-physician team and limited weekend call. A hybrid remote/on-site setup may be possible.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $2,058 per week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,058 per week (plus stipends for those who qualify)
13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour rotating day/night shifts starting 11/23/2026. Comes with day-1 health benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong travel perks.
Certified Nursing Assistant
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide person-centered care in home and community settings, helping with ADLs, mobility, hygiene, and basic health monitoring. Good match if you’re a CNA who likes varied work and supporting all age groups.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department (36 Hours, 7p–7a)
- Employer: Boston Medical Center (BMC) – South
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs, nights (7p–7a) with rotating weekends
- Pay Range: $38.86–$80.77/hour
Night-shift ED RN role at a Level III Trauma Center seeing 65,000+ patients a year. Strong for experienced ED nurses (3–5 years) who want trauma, cardiac, stroke, and pediatrics exposure plus tuition help and great benefits.
Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Brockton & West Roxbury, MA (VA Boston Healthcare System)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: Competitive (grade GS-5 to GS-8, not listed)
General radiology role (OR, GI suite, portable, fluoro) with federal benefits, 37–50 days paid time off/year, pension, 401(k) match, and potential Education Debt Reduction Program up to $200,000 for loans.
Patient Service Specialist/Medical Assistant – 40 Hours, Days
- Employer: Boston Medical Center
- Location: 830 Oak Street, Brockton, MA
- Type: Full-time, days
- Pay Range: $17.79–$25.00/hour
Blend of front-desk and clinical MA work: rooming patients, vitals, EMR documentation, plus scheduling and insurance checks. Great entry point if you have a HS diploma and want to grow in an ambulatory setting.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Marquis Health Consulting Services at Brockton Post Acute Care
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Type: Full-time, part-time, and PRN
- Pay Range: $17.50–$25.00/hour (all-inclusive)
Work in a 156-bed sub-acute and long-term care center with daily pay, shift differentials, tuition help, and 401(k) match. Ideal if you’re a licensed CNA who enjoys long-term resident relationships.
Nurse Manager – Medical Surgical
- Employer: VBeyond Healthcare (recruiting for client)
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $90,000–$130,000/year
Lead a med-surg unit, supervising staff, overseeing daily operations, and driving quality initiatives. Best for BSN-prepared RNs with at least 3 years of acute med-surg experience and strong leadership skills.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring in Brockton moves fast, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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