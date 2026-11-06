🏥 Brockton Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Brockton’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse, tech, or pharmacist, there are several solid options here with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Brockton, MA (VAMC)

(VAMC) Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Competitive federal RN pay (not listed), EDRP student loan repayment up to $200,000

Competitive federal RN pay (not listed), Why it’s appealing: Care for Veterans in an urgent care setting with a 50 days/year PTO package, federal pension, 401(k) with match, and strong federal health benefits. Independent RN practice with a mix of medical, surgical, and psychiatric urgent care.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67.05–$90.55/hour

Why it’s appealing: Lead a busy community pharmacy, manage a team, and provide clinical services like immunizations and testing. Strong pay, corporate benefits, and a clear leadership track in a national brand.

Employer: Heartline Staffing (for local hospital client)

(for local hospital client) Location: Brockton, MA 02301

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $96,575–$143,500/year ( $46.43–$69/hour )

( ) Why it’s appealing: High-paying Cath Lab role assisting with diagnostic and interventional cardiac procedures. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO) and they’re willing to train the right candidate with required certs.

Employer: Heartline Staffing

Location: Brockton, MA 02301

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $46.43–$69/hour (annualized $96,575–$143,500 )

(annualized ) Why it’s appealing: Similar high-acuity Cath Lab role with detailed on-call structure (1–2 nights/week plus every 3rd weekend). Great for techs who like fast-paced cardiac work and want strong pay plus robust benefits.

Employer: Heartline Staffing (hospital nursing leadership)

(hospital nursing leadership) Location: Brockton, MA 02301

Type: Full-time, evenings/nights/weekends

Salary: $104,000–$174,000/year

Why it’s appealing: Leadership role overseeing multiple units during off-shifts. Good fit for experienced RNs with charge/lead experience who want a big step up in responsibility and pay, plus medical, dental, vision, life, retirement, and PTO.

Employer: Heartline Staffing

Location: Brockton, MA 02301

Type: Full-time, rotating schedule

Salary: $80,828–$168,001/year

Why it’s appealing: Inpatient cardiac tele and Med/Surg roles with 3 openings, shift differentials, and strong tuition support. ASN/diploma accepted with time to complete BSN, plus highly subsidized health insurance and lots of growth options.

Employer: Maximus

Location: Brockton, MA & surrounding (Plymouth & Barnstable Counties)

Type: Full-time, hybrid field/remote

Salary: Not listed (competitive; plus $1,000 sign-on bonus )

Not listed (competitive; plus ) Why it’s appealing: Monday–Friday, 8–5 schedule with mileage reimbursement and hybrid work. Use your LPN skills doing in-home assessments for MassHealth LTSS members—great if you want to leave bedside but still make a direct impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person, especially in healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.