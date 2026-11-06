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Brockton
🏥 Brockton Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings
8 days ago
Brockton’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse, tech, or pharmacist, there are several solid options here with strong pay and benefits.
Registered Nurse – Urgent Care (VA)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Brockton, MA (VAMC)
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Competitive federal RN pay (not listed), EDRP student loan repayment up to $200,000
- Why it’s appealing: Care for Veterans in an urgent care setting with a 50 days/year PTO package, federal pension, 401(k) with match, and strong federal health benefits. Independent RN practice with a mix of medical, surgical, and psychiatric urgent care.
Pharmacy Manager – Sign-On Bonus Available
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $67.05–$90.55/hour
- Why it’s appealing: Lead a busy community pharmacy, manage a team, and provide clinical services like immunizations and testing. Strong pay, corporate benefits, and a clear leadership track in a national brand.
Cath Lab Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Heartline Staffing (for local hospital client)
- Location: Brockton, MA 02301
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $96,575–$143,500/year ($46.43–$69/hour)
- Why it’s appealing: High-paying Cath Lab role assisting with diagnostic and interventional cardiac procedures. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO) and they’re willing to train the right candidate with required certs.
Radiology Technologist – Cardiac Catheterization
- Employer: Heartline Staffing
- Location: Brockton, MA 02301
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $46.43–$69/hour (annualized $96,575–$143,500)
- Why it’s appealing: Similar high-acuity Cath Lab role with detailed on-call structure (1–2 nights/week plus every 3rd weekend). Great for techs who like fast-paced cardiac work and want strong pay plus robust benefits.
Nursing Supervisor – Med/Surg
- Employer: Heartline Staffing (hospital nursing leadership)
- Location: Brockton, MA 02301
- Type: Full-time, evenings/nights/weekends
- Salary: $104,000–$174,000/year
- Why it’s appealing: Leadership role overseeing multiple units during off-shifts. Good fit for experienced RNs with charge/lead experience who want a big step up in responsibility and pay, plus medical, dental, vision, life, retirement, and PTO.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Cardiac Telemetry & Med/Surg
- Employer: Heartline Staffing
- Location: Brockton, MA 02301
- Type: Full-time, rotating schedule
- Salary: $80,828–$168,001/year
- Why it’s appealing: Inpatient cardiac tele and Med/Surg roles with 3 openings, shift differentials, and strong tuition support. ASN/diploma accepted with time to complete BSN, plus highly subsidized health insurance and lots of growth options.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Field Assessor – Hybrid Remote
- Employer: Maximus
- Location: Brockton, MA & surrounding (Plymouth & Barnstable Counties)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid field/remote
- Salary: Not listed (competitive; plus $1,000 sign-on bonus)
- Why it’s appealing: Monday–Friday, 8–5 schedule with mileage reimbursement and hybrid work. Use your LPN skills doing in-home assessments for MassHealth LTSS members—great if you want to leave bedside but still make a direct impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person, especially in healthcare.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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