🍽️ Brockton Food Service Jobs – Multiple Hospital Roles Hiring Now

Brockton’s hospital kitchens are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping patients and staff, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group)

Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group) Location: BMC South, 235 North Pearl Street, Brockton, MA 02301

Type: Full-time, rotating weekends

Full-time, rotating weekends Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour

Work the grill station in a hospital setting, cooking short-order items and serving guests with a friendly attitude. Good fit if you have prior grill or line cook experience and want steady hours plus access to a full benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare

Location: Brockton Behavioral Health Center, 34 North Pearl Street, Brockton, MA 02301

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts with weekends and rotating holidays

Full-time, 12-hour shifts with weekends and rotating holidays Pay: $18.00–$21.00 per hour

Perks: Free parking and free meals during shift

Deliver meals to patients, take menu choices, and help make sure special diets are followed. Healthcare experience is preferred but not required, so this can be a solid entry point into hospital work with strong benefits.

If something here looks good, click through, read the full posting, and apply online soon—these hospital roles tend to fill quietly but quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.