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🍽️ Brockton Food Service Jobs – Multiple Hospital Roles Hiring Now
Brockton’s hospital kitchens are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping patients and staff, these roles are worth a look.
GRILL COOK (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group)
- Location: BMC South, 235 North Pearl Street, Brockton, MA 02301
- Type: Full-time, rotating weekends
- Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour
Work the grill station in a hospital setting, cooking short-order items and serving guests with a friendly attitude. Good fit if you have prior grill or line cook experience and want steady hours plus access to a full benefits package for full-time staff.
PATIENT SERVER (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare
- Location: Brockton Behavioral Health Center, 34 North Pearl Street, Brockton, MA 02301
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts with weekends and rotating holidays
- Pay: $18.00–$21.00 per hour
- Perks: Free parking and free meals during shift
Deliver meals to patients, take menu choices, and help make sure special diets are followed. Healthcare experience is preferred but not required, so this can be a solid entry point into hospital work with strong benefits.
If something here looks good, click through, read the full posting, and apply online soon—these hospital roles tend to fill quietly but quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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