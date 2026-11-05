🏭 Brockton Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Hourly Pay

Brockton’s got some steady, hands-on work right now, especially if you like machines, tools, and clear routines. These roles are great if you want reliable hours and room to grow your skills.

Employer: Rich Products Corporation (Great Kitchens, Inc.)

Rich Products Corporation (Great Kitchens, Inc.) Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $20.30/hour

Run and monitor food production machines, keep the line clean and safe, and log materials and downtime. Good fit if you have 1+ year machine operator experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a set routine with clear safety and quality rules.

Employer: Core & Main

Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $22.53/hour

Hands-on shop role using hand tools to cut, thread, and groove materials for water and fire protection systems. Great if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with loud, industrial settings, basic math and measuring, and can lift up to 50 lbs; metal work or fabrication experience is a plus.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.