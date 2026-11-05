🎓 Brockton Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Brockton has a steady mix of school and training jobs right now, from early childhood classrooms to career education support roles.

Here are several education & training openings in Brockton, MA worth a look:

Employer: Brockton Day Nursery

Brockton Day Nursery Location: Brockton, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (approx. 35 hours/week )

Other (approx. ) Pay: $15.00–$17.50/hour (higher rate with EEC qualification/Child Development course)

(higher rate with EEC qualification/Child Development course) Why it’s interesting: Work directly with young children, follow a set daily routine, and support lead teachers with activities, meals, and supervision. Good fit if you like hands-on childcare and can be flexible with your schedule.

Employer: Porter and Chester Institute

Location: Brockton, MA campus

campus Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon, Wed 8:30a–5p; Tues, Thurs 10a–7p; Fri 8:30a–4p

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Help adults explore training programs and guide them from first inquiry to enrollment—without high-pressure sales tactics. Great for someone with 2+ years of sales or customer service who wants more meaning and stable hours.

Employer: HTF Solutions (school campus placement)

(school campus placement) Location: Brockton, MA 02305 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Contract, Temporary

Hours: 35–40 hours/week , ASAP start through end of school year

, ASAP start through end of school year Pay: $45.00–$55.00/hour

Caseload: Up to 12 preschool students

Up to Benefits: Health, dental, vision, referral program

Health, dental, vision, referral program Why it’s interesting: High hourly rate and a focused preschool caseload. Ideal if you have special education experience and want a school-year contract with clear hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.