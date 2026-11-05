🚧 Brockton, MA Roofing Jobs – Multiple Openings With $30+/hr Top Pay

Brockton’s trades scene is busy, and commercial roofing is hiring steady right now. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind heights, these roles offer year‑round work and solid benefits.

Employer: Tecta America New England

Tecta America New England Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$35+/hr BOE + sign-on bonus up to $750

Work on commercial roofs (EPDM, TPO, PVC) with one of the largest roofing companies in the Northeast. Full-time, year-round work with medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) match, bonuses, and in-house safety training.

Employer: Tecta America New England

Tecta America New England Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22+/hr BOE + $500+ sign-on bonus

No commercial roofing experience? They’ll train the right person. You’ll help install and repair commercial roofing systems, get steady hours, and access the same benefits and career growth as experienced crew.

Employer: Tecta America Commercial Roofing (Tecta America New England)

Tecta America Commercial Roofing (Tecta America New England) Location: Brockton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $30+/hr BOE + sign-on bonus up to $1,500

Lead service work by finding and fixing leaks on commercial roofs (TPO, EPDM, Modified, etc.). This role is more independent, with local travel (within ~1 hour), strong benefits, and room to advance if you like problem-solving on the job.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while the openings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.