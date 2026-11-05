📅 Free STREAM learning event for ages 0–6 at Brockton Library

📅 Free STREAM fun for little ones at Brockton Library

Bring your kids to STREAM Ahead at the Brockton Public Library for a morning of hands-on learning and play in science, technology, reading, engineering, and math.

When: Saturday, 11/14/2026, 10:00 AM

Where: Main Library – 304 Main St., Brockton

Who: Children ages 0–6 and their families

Cost: Free

The event is hosted by Brockton Public Schools, the Children’s Museum of Easton, Coordinated Family and Community Engagement, and the Brockton Public Library.

To join, register in the Children’s Room at the library or contact:

Email: [email protected]

[email protected] Phone: 508-894-1430

It’s a simple, fun way to support early learning and spend time together as a family.