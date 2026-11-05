🛒 Several Brockport Customer Service Jobs With Solid Pay

Brockport has a nice mix of retail and auto-service jobs right now, with options to grow into management or skilled roles. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Brockport, NY

Salary: $16.00 – $16.15 per hour

Type: Full-time

Help customers pick the right paint and home improvement products while keeping shelves stocked and the department organized. This role comes with strong retail benefits, including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers

Location: Brockport, NY

Salary: Not listed (hourly, full-time)

Not listed (hourly, full-time) Type: Full-time

Key-holder role where you act as manager on duty, help run daily shop operations, and support techs while keeping customers happy. Good fit if you have retail experience and want leadership growth, with perks like performance incentives, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) from day one, ASE reimbursement, and employee discounts.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/BSRO)

Location: Brockport, NY

Salary: $18.26 – $28.53 per hour

Type: Full-time

Front-of-house role helping customers with tires and auto services, booking appointments, and supporting store operations. This is set up as a career path position, with ASE-accredited training, medical/dental/vision starting day 1, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and room to move up across 2,200+ locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company offers training and room to grow, so you can build skills while you earn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.