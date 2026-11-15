Looking for a loyal friend in Weatherford? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local shelters for a family to love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Weatherford Wags

Location: Weatherford, TX

Chanel is a beautiful black and white adult Pit Bull Terrier mix who’s looking for a fresh start. She’s currently in the care of Weatherford Wags, where she’s waiting for someone to give her a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet CHANEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Spaniel (unknown type) mix

Spaniel (unknown type) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Weatherford Wags

Location: Weatherford, TX

Boone Watson is a handsome adult Spaniel mix with a striking black and white coat. He’s being cared for by Weatherford Wags and is ready to meet potential adopters who can offer him a stable, caring home.

👉 Meet BOONE WATSON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Weatherford Wags

Location: Weatherford, TX

Jimmy Choo is a black and white Pit Bull Terrier puppy with his whole life ahead of him. He’s currently with Weatherford Wags, waiting for a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet JIMMY CHOO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) mix

Terrier (unknown type, medium) mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Weight: 17 lbs , updated to 30 lbs as of 11/5

, updated to Shelter: Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter

Phone: (817) 598-4111

Location: Weatherford, TX

Schaefer is a growing medium Terrier mix puppy, white-coated and already up to about 30 lbs. He’s at Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter, hoping to find a home that can keep up with a young dog’s energy and training needs.

👉 Meet Schaefer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Weatherford, TX, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the happy ending they’re waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.