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Lane Kiffin Looked Like He Was Ready To Cry After Arch Manning’s Game-Winning Drive Vs LSU
By Jorge Alonso,4 days ago
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin looked emotional after another brutal loss. On Saturday, Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns beat LSU on an epic, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. After the drive, a dejected Kiffin looked like he was ready to cry on the field. The post Lane Kiffin Looked Like He Was Ready To Cry After Arch Manning’s Game-Winning Drive Vs LSU appeared first on BroBible.