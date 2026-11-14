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Father Of Iowa Punter Shows How Easily Ole Miss Could’ve Gotten To Oklahoma If It Wanted To
By Clay Sauertieg,4 days ago
The FAA’s sudden and surprising ground stop on Friday night brought the entire country to a halt, including several college football programs. Almost all of those college football programs found a way to make it to their intended destination in time to play on Saturday. That is, except for one. The Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners will now […] The post Father Of Iowa Punter Shows How Easily Ole Miss Could’ve Gotten To Oklahoma If It Wanted To appeared first on BroBible.
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