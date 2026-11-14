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Jalen Brewster’s Surprise LSU Visit Reignites Questions Regarding NIL ‘Buyout’ Tied To Texas Property Purchase
By Grayson Weir,4 days ago
Jalen Brewster was on campus at LSU on Saturday for the college football game against Texas. Although it was not a surprise to see him in Baton Rouge, it was still a surprise to see him in Baton Rouge after what he said at the end of August. The five-star prospect reaffirmed his commitment to […] The post Jalen Brewster’s Surprise LSU Visit Reignites Questions Regarding NIL ‘Buyout’ Tied To Texas Property Purchase appeared first on BroBible.
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