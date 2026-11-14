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Pennsylvania Man Goes To Texas Roadhouse. Then He Learns They’re Out Of Vouchers—And It’s Only 11:23AM
By Melody Heald,4 days ago
Most businesses offer veterans special discounts all year round to thank them for their service. When Nov. 11 rolls around, some establishments take it up a notch by giving out special complimentary perks to former and active-duty members. This year, Texas Roadhouse returned again for its annual Veterans Day Celebration of handing out free meal […] The post Pennsylvania Man Goes To Texas Roadhouse. Then He Learns They’re Out Of Vouchers—And It’s Only 11:23AM appeared first on BroBible.
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