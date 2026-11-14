undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ohio State Bettors Suffer Vomit-Inducing Bad Beat On Freakish Touchdown Catch With Game Clock At Zero
By Grayson Weir,3 days ago
Ohio State did not cover the spread during its college football game against Northwestern on Saturday. It was an all-time bad beat for sports bettors that rode with the Buckeyes. The Wildcats scored a freakishly athletic touchdown on the final play of the fourth quarter as the clock ticked down to zero. There may not […] The post Ohio State Bettors Suffer Vomit-Inducing Bad Beat On Freakish Touchdown Catch With Game Clock At Zero appeared first on BroBible.