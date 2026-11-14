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Oklahoma Athletic Director Roger Denny Slams SEC For Moving Ole Miss Game To Sunday After Flight Delays
By Clay Sauertieg,3 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners will not play the 19th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, and it’s safe to say athletic director Roger Denny is not happy about it. The SEC announced that the game between the Sooners and Rebels, which was originally scheduled for 3:15 p.m. local time on Saturday, will now be played at noon Central on Sunday after […] The post Oklahoma Athletic Director Roger Denny Slams SEC For Moving Ole Miss Game To Sunday After Flight Delays appeared first on BroBible.
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