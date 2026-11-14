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Vanderbilt’s Student Section Is An Empty Ghost Town For The College Football Game Against Top-Five Alabama
By Grayson Weir,2 days ago
Vanderbilt hung tight with Alabama during the first half of Saturday’s college football game in Nashville. However, the Commodores played in front of a large Crimson Tide crowd at home and the student section was astonishingly empty. It looked more like 2019 than 2026! Don’t get me wrong, I know that a large amount of […] The post Vanderbilt’s Student Section Is An Empty Ghost Town For The College Football Game Against Top-Five Alabama appeared first on BroBible.
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