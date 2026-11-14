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Texas Woman Goes To Whataburger Drive-Thru. Then She Catches The Workers Making Sweet Tea—And Sees What They Put In It
By Gabriella Nuñez,2 days ago
There’s sweet tea, and then there’s Southern sweet tea, and Whataburger may have revealed the difference. A Texas woman got a peek into how the beloved Southern beverage is made while waiting in a Whataburger drive-thru and posted it online. Let’s just say the recipe seems plenty sweet. What Did This Whataburger Customer Catch Worker […] The post Texas Woman Goes To Whataburger Drive-Thru. Then She Catches The Workers Making Sweet Tea—And Sees What They Put In It appeared first on BroBible.
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