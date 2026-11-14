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Alabama Made Austin Mack A Hype Video For His First Start Just To Pull The Rug Out From Under Him
By Clay Sauertieg,2 days ago
In an era highlighted by the transfer portal and NIL, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Austin Mack is an anomaly in the college football world. Mack, a four-star recruit from California, first committed and signed for Washington before following Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa. But he didn’t win the starting job, sitting behind Jalen Milroe in 2024 and Ty Simpson […] The post Alabama Made Austin Mack A Hype Video For His First Start Just To Pull The Rug Out From Under Him appeared first on BroBible.