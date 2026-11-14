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Nobody Showed Up To Ohio State’s Game Against Northwestern, Proving That Ryan Day’s Job Is At Risk
By Clay Sauertieg,2 days ago
For years, Ohio State Buckeyes fans have called for the firing of head coach Ryan Day, which made little sense considering Day’s .872 win percentage is the best all-time at the FBS level. Sure, there was a rough patch in there with four consecutive losses to rival Michigan. But Day also won a national championship in 2024 and ended the […] The post Nobody Showed Up To Ohio State’s Game Against Northwestern, Proving That Ryan Day’s Job Is At Risk appeared first on BroBible.
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