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LSU Fans Cook An Entire Cow At College Football Tailgate To Simulate The Death Of Texas Longhorns Mascot
By Grayson Weir,2 days ago
LSU fans celebrated the ceremonial death of Bevo XV during the tailgate in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The Tigers cooked an entire steer over an open flame prior to the college football game against Texas! It is unlike any game day cuisine you have ever seen! However, it will be extremely awkward if the Longhorns […] The post LSU Fans Cook An Entire Cow At College Football Tailgate To Simulate The Death Of Texas Longhorns Mascot appeared first on BroBible.
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