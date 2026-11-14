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Undefeated New York High School Football Team Booted From Playoffs Over Ridiculous Technicality
By Clay Sauertieg,2 days ago
On Friday, the Middletown High School football team in New York saw its undefeated season come to an end in the Section IX Class AA players. Except the season didn’t end with a loss, and it also didn’t end with a championship. Instead, what was shaping up to be one of the most memorable seasons […] The post Undefeated New York High School Football Team Booted From Playoffs Over Ridiculous Technicality appeared first on BroBible.
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