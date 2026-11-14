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Massachusetts High School Football Playoff Game Ends With Controversy As Personal Foul Penalty Yields Upset Win
By Grayson Weir,2 days ago
It could’ve gone either way. Built in 1971, Norton High School is the only public high school in Norton, Massachusetts. It enrolls just under 700 students in Grades 9-12. Watertown High School is located in Watertown, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. It enrolls just under 800 students in Grades 9-12.
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