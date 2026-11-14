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Kyle Whittingham’s Comments About Oregon’s Resources Could Lead To Michigan Firing Him
By Clay Sauertieg,2 days ago
If first-year Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham wasn’t already on the hot seat after a rough 5-4 start to his tenure, he may well soon be following Saturday’s game against Oregon. Prior to the matchup with the Ducks, Whittingham offered a backhanded compliment to head coach Dan Lanning, noting that his job was easier due to Oregon’s seemingly limitless resources. […] The post Kyle Whittingham’s Comments About Oregon’s Resources Could Lead To Michigan Firing Him appeared first on BroBible.