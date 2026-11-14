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Woman Buys New Rice Krispies Treats—And Notices Something Alarming About The Texture. Then Kellogg’s Responds: ‘It’s Giving Gaslighting’
By Steve Ecker,2 days ago
Rice Krispies Treats is a childhood snack that is cherished by many. Something about the marshmallow texture and taste simply satisfies the taste buds. However, one woman discovered that there may be a difference in taste and quality depending on which pack you buy. In a TikTok with over 1.1 million views, Bajj (@bajj36970) reveals the […] The post Woman Buys New Rice Krispies Treats—And Notices Something Alarming About The Texture. Then Kellogg’s Responds: ‘It’s Giving Gaslighting’ appeared first on BroBible.
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